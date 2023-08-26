Police: 1 dead, 17-year-old charged after dispute leads to shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — One man is dead and both a teen and 20-year-old are in custody after a Friday evening shooting in Independence, the Independence Police Department said.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 3900 block of Archer Court for a shooting. As police responded, witnesses in the shooting transported a man with a gunshot wound to Station #3 of the Independence Fire Department.

Police said that man was flown by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center where he died. That man's identity will not be released until family are notified, police said.

Detectives learned the shooting was a result of an on-going dispute between two groups of people. During that dispute, police said a 17-year-old fired two shots, one of which struck the victim in the torso.

The 17-year-old was arrested for murder and is currently being held in the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Facility. His identity will not be revealed unless he's tried as an adult in court, police said.

Other than the teen, Xxavion Turner, 20, was also arrested and charged with complicity to murder, wanton endangerment in the first degree and tampering with evidence.

If both the teen and Turner are convicted, police said murder and complicity to murder carry a possible sentence of 20 to 50 years, or life in prison. Turner also faces one to five years in prison for each of his other charges.

According to Kenton County jail records, Turner's bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court on Monday, Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, but they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have doorbell or security footage is asked to call Independence Police Captain Brian Ferayorni at 859-363-2920.