INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Residents packed an emotional city council meeting in Independence, Kentucky, Monday to debate whether the city should expand its use of Flock Safety license plate reader cameras.

Independence first began using the technology in 2024, installing 10 cameras that police described as creating a "virtual gate" around the city.

Independence Police Chief Brian Ferayorni said the cameras are used only for active investigations.

"We are not using any data [from] Flock cameras; they are only used if officers are actively investigating criminal acts or assisting in locating missing or endangered people," Ferayorni said.

WATCH: Residents in Independence share their concerns about Flock cameras

Independence residents debate expanding Flock camera use in the city

Supporters say the cameras can quickly identify suspect vehicles connected to shootings, stolen cars, missing persons cases and other investigations.

The Independence Police Department shared data with WCPO showing what it calls 31 "documented successes" from December 2023 through July 2026. The crimes the department says Flock has assisted with include theft, assault, weapons offenses and — the largest category — stolen vehicles.

Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman acknowledged that regulation of the technology is already underway at the state level.

"The reality of it is there are laws in place, and they're willing; the legislature recently, in the last month in Kentucky, to regulate these, and that will continue," Reinersman said.

Not all residents were convinced. Several raised concerns about privacy, data storage and who has access to the information collected by the cameras.

"What have all you all done to make sure that that's not going to happen; that's not going to happen? What do we have in place with this company that says, hey, if you violate what you owe us, you're going to owe us?" one resident said.

Another resident framed the debate in constitutional terms.

"This is a violation of our Fourth Amendment right. Since when do we check in and out of the City of Independence?" the resident said.

The frustration in the room was palpable, with at least one resident issuing a direct challenge to elected officials.

"I have had enough. Protect our rights or get out of those chairs!" the resident said.

Another attendee urged the council to keep the voices of residents at the center of the decision.

"I want to urge city council. You are elected officials; you represent the people of Independence. Please listen to your citizens," the resident said.

No decision was made on the Flock cameras Monday. If Independence were to ban the system, it would join Newport, which ended its pilot program with Flock in mid-July.

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