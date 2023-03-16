Independence police issue Golden Alert for missing 77-year-old man

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Independence police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 77-year-old man.

Irvin J. Steffen was last seen at his home in Independence Monday around 6:45 p.m., investigators said in a press release.

He was last seen wearing a black hat and brown coat. Police said they believe that he is driving a blue 2018 Chevy Equinox with the KY license plate of C2N364.

Independence police This is not the actual picture of Steffen's vehicle. This is the same model/color as the vehicle police believe he is driving.

Steffen suffers from an altered mental status, depression, anxiety, PTSD and heart complications requiring critical medications that he does not have with him, investigators said.

Police have not said if they know why he left is home or if they know where he may be traveling.

If you think you've seen him, call 911 immediately.