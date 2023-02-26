Watch Now
22-year-old man ejected, killed in rollover crash in Independence

Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 12:33:24-05

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 22-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash in Independence, Kenton County police said.

Around 2:56 a.m., police responded to the 13000 block of Madison Pike near Moffett Road for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle off the side of the roadway against a utility pole laying on its driver side.

Preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Ginn was driving his Honda Accord northbound on Madison Pike when he drove off the side of the road while attempting to negotiate a curve. As he drove off the road, the Accord rolled onto its side and overturned before striking trees and the utility pole.

Ginn, who was the sole occupant of the car, was ejected from the vehicle and police pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

Kenton County Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or knows of Ginn's whereabouts beforehand is asked to contact Sergeant Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.

