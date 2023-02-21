Could a bike lane be in the cards for the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge?

CINCINNATI — The possibility of bike lanes on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is layered into a 660-page request for proposals for the Brent Spence Bridge corridor released on Tuesday.

The request for proposals highlighted details that should be included in contractor proposals for the Brent Spence Bridge project, including designs for a new companion bridge, a redesign of the existing bridge, sound barriers where needed and more.

Tucked into page 486 of the 660-page document is a section titled "Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Requirements."

The section says contractors "shall evaluate the addition of bike lanes on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 4th Street in Covington to 3rd Street in Ohio."

The evaluation must have a preliminary layout of the bike lanes, a list of work limits and development of the scope for future phases; contractors must also coordinate with Cincinnati and Covington for the bike lane development plans.

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, built in 1974, carries two major U.S. routes -- U.S. 42 and U.S. 127 -- about 2,300 feet end-to-end, connecting Covington's Mainstrasse neighborhood with Second and Third streets Downtown, just west of Paul Brown Stadium.

Kentucky and Ohio are collecting proposals until March 31 for construction and design of the newly-funded Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, according to a press release from state officials.

The contract companies can submit proposals for includes six of the eight miles of the total project. It will include five miles of the I-71/75 corridor in Northern Kentucky and one mile of I-75 on the Ohio side of the river. The additional miles will stretch further into Ohio and will be done under separate contracts, the press release said.

Officials said the design-build team for the project could be selected as soon as May, with the goal of breaking ground by the end of 2023; the completion goal for the project is slated for 2029.

The request for proposals did not provide any anticipated dates on when plans for bike lanes on the Clay Wade Bailey bridge should be submitted or when that project is expected to begin.