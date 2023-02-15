Kentucky bill would prohibit businesses that host drag performances from being near schools, residences

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington officials are speaking out against a bill requiring all "adult-oriented" businesses to be more than 1,000 feet away from any residence, park, school, church, library or recreational facility.

According to Senate Bill 115, any establishment that hosts drag performances would be considered an "adult-oriented" business. Drag performances are defined in the bill as performances where someone sings, lip-syncs, dances or reads before an audience "while exhibiting a gender expression that is inconsistent with the biological sex formally recognized on the performer's original birth certificate."

Covington hosts and sponsors NKY Pride every year, while places like Braxton Brewing Co., Covington Yard and Hotel Covington host drag shows or similar events. If SB 115 became law, any already-established adult-oriented businesses would be required to "conform to the requirements" by July 2025.

"I can’t begin to describe how wrong-headed and ill-advised this legislation is, and how much of an overreach it is," Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said in a statement. "The courts have consistently restricted government’s authority to regulate expression such as this."

The bill states that adult-oriented businesses are associated with "adverse secondary effects" like human trafficking, prostitution, drug trafficking and "negative impacts on surrounding properties and their value."

"Anybody who associates the Pride Parade and drag shows with crime, urban blight, and depressed property values has obviously never attended either the parade or a show in Covington," said Dan Hassert, Covington's communications director. "These are fun and entertaining and epitomize the quirky personality of The Cov, which by the way has paid off very handsomely in our ability to attract businesses, investors, talent, and visitors."

One of the bill's sponsors is state Sen. Gex Williams, who represents parts of Boone and Kenton counties, as well as Franklin, Gallatin, Carroll and Owen counties. WCPO has reached out to Williams for comment but has not heard back.

