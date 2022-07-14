FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A fire broke out at the Fort Mitchell home of suspended attorney Ben Dusing Wednesday night.

The fire happened on Silver Avenue, damaging much of the home despite firefighters' ability to knock the flames down quickly, Ft. Mitchell Fire Department said.

According to property records, the home is currently owned by Dusing, a defense lawyer who is currently suspended from practicing law in both Ohio and Kentucky. The home sold in 2019 for $365,000, according to property sale records.

From the street, the only visible damage to the home are broken windows on the second floor that could have been caused by the fire or firefighters working to put out the blaze. A side window on the home was also broken out.

Dusing posted about the fire on social media. The post included photos that depict rooms covered in soot, ash and debris.

"I am heartbroken to report that the Daddy Dusings lost our home today in a fire, the cause of which is unknown at this time," Dusing wrote in the Facebook post. "Luckily no one was hurt. We lost just about everything but were able to pull from the wreckage our smiles."

Fort Mitchell fire officials said the cause of the fire on Silver Avenue is still undetermined as of Thursday morning.

Dusing was set to represent former Cincinnati city council member Jeff Pastor in a federal corruption case this year, but Pastor announced in April that he plans to find new counsel following Dusing's suspension.

A Kentucky court temporarily suspended Dusing Feb. 24 after a three-month review of allegations that he used amphetamines during a former client’s criminal trial in New York last year and threatened two attorneys in a Facebook post last November. In March, the Ohio Supreme Court followed suit with their own suspension.

Dusing asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to end his suspension in May. It rejected that request and ordered the Kentucky Bar Association to initiate a formal disciplinary process within 30 days.

In June, the Kentucky Inquiry Commission initiated formal disciplinary charges against Dusing.