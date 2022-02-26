Ohio considers expedited suspension for NKY attorney

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Supreme Court has been asked to immediately suspend Northern Kentucky attorney Ben Dusing, citing “a history of domestic violence” and “threatening statements toward women and one of his children.”

Kentucky’s Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dusing Thursday, citing a Facebook video in which the prominent local defense attorney allegedly threatened two attorneys involved in his daughter’s custody case. Dusing claimed the threats were “political speech,” meant to call attention to corruption. But the court ruled there was probable cause to believe Dusing was a threat to others. So, it ordered Dusing to undergo a mental health evaluation within 90 days and stop practicing law immediately.

Kentucky suspensions typically lead to reciprocal suspensions in Ohio, but that process can take more than a month. On Friday, Ohio’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a 127-page motion to expedite Dusing’s suspension in Ohio. The filing cited dozens of court records that describe a series of threats made by Dusing in two separate custody cases.

The filing said Dusing’s “conduct continues to spiral, and he has exhibited concerning and threatening behavior directed toward multiple people in several different facets of his life. Given respondent’s history of domestic violence and the concerns raised about his mental health by the evaluations completed in his custody case, these threats must be taken seriously. The court must act to protect the public from serious harm by imposing an immediate interim remedial suspension.”

The Supreme Court ordered Dusing to respond to the Disciplinary Counsel’s motion by 4pm Monday. Reached by WCPO on Saturday, Dusing said: “I intended to take a break and not practice at all until the issue in Kentucky was dealt with to everyone’s satisfaction.”