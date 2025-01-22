'This type of hateful garbage is loathsome' | Fort Wright investigating after KKK flyers distributed

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Police are investigating after KKK flyers were left in neighborhoods across the Tri-State. Residents in Fort Wright are just some of the many who had the flyers left on their doors.

"It's just disappointing, honestly," said Samuel, who lives in Fort Wright. "I fear for community members who don't deserve to be targeted like that."

Samuel said his neighbors informed him about the flyers posted as he and his family didn't get one. He later saw more residents in different areas share that they received the same flyer on Facebook. That is when, he said, his worry grew.

"Specifically, just due to the fact that it looks like they knew who they were going after where they lived, and that’s concerning," he said.

Mayor Dave Hatter said at least three streets received the Trinity White Knights of the KKK flyer. According to a city statement, officials believe the flyers are working to "intimidate immigrants and encourage membership in the KKK."

The flyer, which WCPO 9 News is choosing not to share fully, mentions avoiding deportation, saying "Leave now."

WCPO

In a statement, Hatter said he and city council were outraged and dismayed the flyers were distributed, specifically on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"On behalf of myself, Council and Staff, I want to condemn this flyer and state in the strongest possible terms that this type of hateful garbage is loathsome and deplorable, does not represent the Fort Wright Community or the values of our businesses and residents, will not be tolerated in the City of Fort Wright and should not be tolerated by our society as a whole," he said.

Northern Kentucky NAACP Branch President Jerome Bowles said flyers like these are nothing new.

"You see the desperation of these groups, trying to encourage people to join their cause," Bowles said. "What it tells me is their movement is dying out. So they’re trying to use all means that they can recruit."

He said this is nothing to be afraid of but is urging neighbors to stay vigilant. He said these flyers do not represent what the community stands for.

"Fact of the matter is this region is going in a totally different direction than what the flyer and those individuals represent," said Bowles.

Anyone who wants to report anything regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 859-331-1700.