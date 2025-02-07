Police: Body found near southbound lanes of I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A body was found near the southbound lanes of I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell Friday morning, police said.

Fort Mitchell police said officers were called to mile marker 187 at around 10:30 a.m. after a motorist spotted a dead body off along the interstate. When they arrived, police said they found a partially decomposed body of what they believe is a man inside the overgrowth near the southbound lanes.

Police said the person's identity and cause of death are unknown but the death is considered suspicious due to where the body was found and how the person was dressed.



The Kenton County coroner ordered an autopsy from the Kentucky State Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Mitchell police at 859-331-2823 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.