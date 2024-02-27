Police: Student in custody after bringing loaded gun to Erlanger middle school

ERLANGER, Ky. — An Erlanger sixth grader is in custody after police said he brought a loaded handgun to school.

Police said officials at Tichenor Middle School received information that a student may have a gun in his backpack. They searched the child's locker and found a loaded handgun.

Detectives with the Erlanger Police Department said the student later admitted to taking the 9mm pistol from a gun box in his home and bringing it to school. He was taken into custody, and officials said the child and his parents are cooperating with the police investigation.

Police said there is no current threat to Tichenor Middle School. Anyone with more information is asked to call the department at 859-727-7599.