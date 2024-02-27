Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyErlanger

Actions

Police: Student in custody after bringing loaded gun to Erlanger middle school

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted at 5:43 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 17:44:12-05

ERLANGER, Ky. — An Erlanger sixth grader is in custody after police said he brought a loaded handgun to school.

Police said officials at Tichenor Middle School received information that a student may have a gun in his backpack. They searched the child's locker and found a loaded handgun.

Detectives with the Erlanger Police Department said the student later admitted to taking the 9mm pistol from a gun box in his home and bringing it to school. He was taken into custody, and officials said the child and his parents are cooperating with the police investigation.

Police said there is no current threat to Tichenor Middle School. Anyone with more information is asked to call the department at 859-727-7599.

More NKY news:
City of Florence to restore former First Baptist African American Church Covington fire chief resigns amid tensions between union, city

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.