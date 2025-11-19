ERLANGER, Ky. — The city of Erlanger is taking a proactive approach to address e-scooter safety following reports about teens traveling at high speeds with no helmets.

"Just the speed alone of these scooters is what has brought a big concern to us," said Sgt. Justin Auton with the Erlanger Police Department.

WATCH: Instead of introducing new laws or ordinances, Erlanger is teaming up with a local nonprofit to give out free helmets

Erlanger teams up with Brain Injury Alliance of NKY to give out free helmets for e-scooter safety

They're trying to reduce the risk of serious injuries.

"Especially since the main demographic of scooter and e-bike riders are young kids, it's mostly students that are going back to school," said Lauryn Groce, community engagement coordinator for the City of Erlanger.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a helmet has helped save nearly 2,000 lives a year.

Jason Purnell and Jarred Payne are both brain injury survivors and advocates for prevention with the Brain Injury Alliance of NKY.

"When I see a child not wearing a helmet, I'll stop and say 'hey, do you need a helmet, where's your helmet?'" Purnell said.

"Anytime I do any type of activity like that, a helmet is a must and something I will always wear," Payne said.

Payne said after his brain injury, it took him six years to relearn how to walk with a cane.

Even though a helmet wouldn't have prevented his injury, he's committed to raising awareness about the need for cyclists and scooter riders to wear one.

"It is crucial to wear that because your brain is your best asset," Payne said.

Helmets will be available for pick-up between 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at The City Building in Erlanger.

