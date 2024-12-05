'Take your job seriously' | Chronically absent Elsmere city councilwoman denounced by fellow council members

ELSMERE, Ky. — Councilwoman Serena Owen was front and center in public discussion during an Elsmere city meeting Tuesday night — even though she was absent, again.

Faced with many complaints from concerned residents who cited our reporting, Owen’s fellow council members publicly implored her to return to council chambers for the first time since June.

“My issue is that I believe, when you're elected, you show up,” council member Gloria Grubbs said.

The councilwoman, who was just re-elected, has missed more than 70% of public meetings in 2024, according to publicly available attendance records analyzed by WCPO 9 News.

As of Tuesday, Owen has missed 14 of 19 public meetings held this year.

Owen previously told WCPO 9 News her nonattendance was due to “threats” from a resident who regularly attends Elsmere’s meetings.

The resident, who legally carries an unloaded firearm inside the council chambers, emphatically denies ever threatening Owen.

When asked if she filed a police report or complaint over the allegations, Owen said no.

“As the wife/daughter/granddaughter of U.S. military veterans and a retired police officer, I respect everyone's Second Amendment rights,” Owen said in a written statement on Wednesday. “I reached out to our (police chief) and he shared that there is nothing he can do about our Kentucky state law allowing guns in municipal buildings and told me to stay safe.”

Elsmere Police Chief Russell Wood spoke during Tuesday’s meeting about Owen’s request for safety accommodations.

“We exchanged email correspondence. I offered at great lengths for her to come and talk to me,” he said. “And, to date, no face-to-face contact (has been made).”

Rae Hines

Wood said he put together a “package of options” for Owen, which includes a police escort inside council chambers and plexiglass protection.

“The bulletproof glass, a bulletproof vest, and police escort — that I appreciate [Wood] considering — may be costly for the city,” Owen said in a statement. “It disregards my disability, requiring me to still be in person which, coupled with the harassment attacks I experienced.”

Fellow council member Malcolm Daniels seemingly condemned Owens for, as Wood suggested, ignoring the police department’s attempt to help put her at ease.

“It takes two parties to operate in good faith, and I think the city and the administration have operated in good faith,” Daniels said. “Unfortunately, Councilmember (Owen) has not, and it pains me to say that because I want to vouch for her.”

For the second meeting in a row, Owen’s absence coincided with her own husband’s attendance and advocacy on her behalf.

“We both respect everyone's Second Amendment right,” he said, reading from a prepared statement. “I am here to ask that you grant Councilwoman Owen’s request —many requests — for ADA hybrid-virtual attendance accommodations.”

The request garnered no support from council members.

“I am a retired nurse. The (Americans with Disabilities Act) really doesn't pertain to this situation,” Grubbs said. “It’s correct she's not homebound where she can't get out or function in other meetings.”

The decision to grant accommodations will fall on Elsmere's incoming council members, who are set to be sworn in next year, resident Eric Bunzow said.

“You’re not allowed to vote on anything that the citizens bring for you, because you're virtual. You're not here to vote,” Councilwoman Joanne Barnett Smith said. “Why would you want to be virtual if your voice can't be counted anyway? So come to our meetings. Take your job seriously.”

Frustrated residents in attendance, like Andrew Myatt, echoed that sentiment.

“If you're going to claim you can't come here because of a disability, why is that disability not affecting you all the other places you go?” he said. “I don't know why we're continuing to allow this charade to go on.”

According to Councilwoman Owen’s Facebook page, she has attended at least four public events in Northern Kentucky this past month including a church award ceremony, a Northern Kentucky University Veterans Day event, a food donation drive and a mental health awareness charity event.

“I understand using the trump card of medical (issues), but the trump card is not being used (by) going to other cities, participating in all their activities. She's not sick for that,” said Rusty Smith, a resident and husband of Councilwoman Barnett Smith.

“As a loving leader who values everyone and has served our Northern Kentucky communities for over 30 years, I have been trying and am trying to attend our meetings so that I can continue to serve inside and outside council meetings,” Owen said.

Owen said she has started a petition “to advocate for the safety, accommodation, and inclusion of every member in our community”: Support Safe Non-Violent Municipal Meetings for All Including People with Disabilities.

So far, the petition has garnered 20 signatures including signatures from Councilwoman Owen, Larry Owen and her mother, Erlanger Councilwoman Renee Wilson.

Read Councilwoman Serena Owen's full statement here:

"I pray you are well. I am concerned about your late contact notice regarding a story about me that you're publishing today as I am in appointments today, but I wanted to respond and request again, will you please accommodate me by sending me your questions so I can have time to process and respond thoroughly? As I shared with you on November 12th, I have been actively trying to attend our Elsmere council meetings by way of an ADA (Americans with Disability Act) hybrid virtual option accommodation whereas I can attend virtually while those who are comfortable in the council chambers with guns can attend in person. Our Telecommunications Board says there are two options: Full virtual and Hybrid (in-person and virtual). I am concerned that Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof denied the ADA disability accommodation of a full virtual meeting which is the easiest and I have not heard back from our Elsmere City Council regarding the ADA hybrid meeting accommodation option so that I can attend and participate virtually while anyone who chooses can attend in person. As the wife/daughter/granddaughter of US Military Veterans and a retired Police Officer, I respect everyone's 2nd Amendment Rights and I also respect everyone's right to life, liberty, and personal security. I reached out to our Police Chief Wood and he shared that there is nothing he can do about our KY State law allowing guns in municipal buildings and told me to stay safe. The bulletproof glass, a bulletproof vest, and police escort that I appreciate him considering may be costly for the city and it disregards my disability requiring me to still be in person which coupled with the harassment attacks I experienced and the hostilities I continue to experience, exacerbates my disabilities. Why are our Mayor Lenhof and Elsmere City Council not complying with an ADA accommodation request for a member of our Council and community? As a loving leader who values everyone and has served our Northern Kentucky communities for over 30 years, I have been trying and am trying to attend our meetings so that I can continue to serve inside and outside council meetings which is why I started this new petition 'Support Safe NonViolent Municipal Meetings for All including People with Disabilities' to advocate for the safety, accommodation, and inclusion of every member in our community. Please sign and share. Thank you and God Bless you and yours."