Victim shot in face driven to Crescent Springs gas station

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A person shot in the face overnight was driven to a gas station in Crescent Springs, according to Villa Hills police.

Villa Hills police officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs around 2 a.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a single gunshot wound to the face and cheek area. Fire crews with the Crescent Springs Villa Hills Fire Department took the victim to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim was shot at an unknown location and then driven to the Sunoco gas station. The gas station was closed as investigators combed the crime scene, but it has since reopened.

Villa Hills police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.

No word on a suspect or if police have someone in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Kenton County Emergency Communication Center at 859-356-3191.