The brains behind Hotel Covington open new café, gourmet market

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new café and gourmet market is now open in Covington.

First District celebrated its grand opening Tuesday morning on Scott Street. It's the latest creation by the Salyers Group, the organization behind Hotel Covington and North by Hotel Covington.

First District was named after a nearby school that once stood on the site of what is now the Gateway Community and Technical College's Center for Technology, Innovation and Enterprise, the organization said in a press release.

According to its owners, the café and market will offer a curated selection of foods perfect for breakfast, lunch or just a quick snack in between.

“This is our latest effort as part of our ongoing commitment to the development of Covington," said Guy van Rooyen, president and CEO of the Salyers Group. "We are confident it will be a positive response from all who experience it.”

The cafe will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.