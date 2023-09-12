Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

The brains behind Hotel Covington open new café, gourmet market

First District celebrates opening
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Frist District .jpg
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 14:55:43-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new café and gourmet market is now open in Covington.

First District celebrated its grand opening Tuesday morning on Scott Street. It's the latest creation by the Salyers Group, the organization behind Hotel Covington and North by Hotel Covington.

First District was named after a nearby school that once stood on the site of what is now the Gateway Community and Technical College's Center for Technology, Innovation and Enterprise, the organization said in a press release.

According to its owners, the café and market will offer a curated selection of foods perfect for breakfast, lunch or just a quick snack in between.

“This is our latest effort as part of our ongoing commitment to the development of Covington," said Guy van Rooyen, president and CEO of the Salyers Group. "We are confident it will be a positive response from all who experience it.”

The cafe will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
FOP: Cincinnati police officer 'savagely ambushed' by man who called 911 Braxton Brewing, Graeter's team up to bring back pumpkin pie ale Miami Valley will be state's starting point in study on PFAS in water bodies

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!