Second suspect charged with murder, robbery of Covington man walking home from work

COVINGTON, Ky. — A second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart, a Covington man who was shot and killed on the 15th Street Bridge while walking home from work.

Covington police obtained an arrest warrant for Zachary Ron Holden, charging him with murder and first-degree robbery. The 20-year-old was already being held on a separate robbery charge.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said Holden, 20, and Latoya Dale appeared to "execute a strong-arm robbery" and Stewart was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"Witnesses described seeing two people standing over him ... demanding that he give it up, give the money, or something of that effect," Sanders said. "He unfortunately died of his injuries."

Sanders said the suspects got away with $6 from Stewart before he died.

"Absolutely tragic that someone would lose their life over $6. I wish I could say it’s shocking. It’s only shocking in the enormity of the loss," Sanders said.

Holden remains in Boone County jail. His arraignment has not been scheduled yet. Dale's case was brought to the Kenton County Grandy Jury on Sept. 22.

Dale was also charged with murder and robbery. Both suspects are being held on $1 million cash bonds. If found guilty, the two could face a punishment of 20 to 50 years or life in prison for murder and 10 to 20 years in prison for robbery. Sanders' office said murder committed during a robbery is eligible for life without parole, life without parole for 25 years or death. No decision has been made about seeking any of those punishments.

