Woman charged with murder after 60-year-old man was shot, robbed walking home from work in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman is facing a murder charge for the death of a 60-year-old man in Covington.

Covington Chief of Police Brian Valenti said Latoya Dale was arrested last week. She's also charged with first-degree robbery.

60-year-old Virgil Stewart was shot and killed on the 15th Street Bridge in Covington last month while walking home from work, investigators said.

Officers at the scene were told by a witness that two men fled the bridge following the shooting. A witness also told officers they observed the two men rifling through Stewart's pockets before fleeing.

According to police, Dale admitted to being present during the robbery but said that an accomplice fired the weapon.

She's being held on a million bond.

Chief Valenti said another suspect in Stewart's death is in custody on unrelated charges.

His name has not been released.

"It bothers me these days because the world is so out of control," Annette Girton said. Girton is a Covington resident who walks her dog, China, over the 15th Street Bridge nearly every day. "The devil is alive," she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.