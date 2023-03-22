PHOTOS: Step inside the otherworldly atmosphere of Second Story, Covington's newest bar
Second Story bar is spearheaded by Lost Co., which owns and operates two bars in Over-the-Rhine that are known for their distinctive interior design, and Louisville-based Flying Axes.
Second Story bar, which opens Thursday, March 23, is co-owned by Cincinnati's Lost Co., which owns two other bars in Over-the-Rhine, and Louisville-based Flying Axes.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story is located above Covington's Flying Axes axe-throwing bar, and guests climb a flight of stairs to enter the bar and are greeted with a sweeping mural along the wall.Photo by: Molly Schramm Prior to being Second Story, general manager Lee Caldwell said the bar's space was used for a live music venue, a firehouse, a logistics company office and more.Photo by: Molly Schramm Lost Co.'s other bars, Alice and Somerset, are also driven by immersive, visually-striking interior design. Caldwell said they worked with Charity Williamson, Cody Gunningham and Alex Frank to achieve Second Story's look.Photo by: Molly Schramm Caldwell said the goal of Second Story's atmosphere is to feel warm and inviting to allow guests to spark up a conversation with the person they came with or even a stranger.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story features windows on every exterior wall, which allows for sunlight to filter through and set the bar's mood at various points in the day.Photo by: Molly Schramm The focal point of Second Story is a massive tree sculpture behind the bar, which is illuminated at night and also serves to display various liquor bottles.Photo by: Molly Schramm Caldwell said Second Story's cocktail program straddles the line between curiosity and comfort with unique twists on classic cocktails.Photo by: Molly Schramm The bar's general manager said Second Story is "driven to showcase art, music and cocktails."Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story's team is working to bring programming and entertainment to both the bar's interior space and outdoor patio.Photo by: Molly Schramm Caldwell said Second Story's outdoor patio is the largest bar patio in Covington.Photo by: Molly Schramm