Second Story bar, which opens Thursday, March 23, is co-owned by Cincinnati's Lost Co., which owns two other bars in Over-the-Rhine, and Louisville-based Flying Axes. Molly Schramm

Second Story is located above Covington's Flying Axes axe-throwing bar, and guests climb a flight of stairs to enter the bar and are greeted with a sweeping mural along the wall. Molly Schramm

Prior to being Second Story, general manager Lee Caldwell said the bar's space was used for a live music venue, a firehouse, a logistics company office and more. Molly Schramm

Lost Co.'s other bars, Alice and Somerset, are also driven by immersive, visually-striking interior design. Caldwell said they worked with Charity Williamson, Cody Gunningham and Alex Frank to achieve Second Story's look. Molly Schramm

Caldwell said the goal of Second Story's atmosphere is to feel warm and inviting to allow guests to spark up a conversation with the person they came with or even a stranger. Molly Schramm

Second Story features windows on every exterior wall, which allows for sunlight to filter through and set the bar's mood at various points in the day. Molly Schramm

The focal point of Second Story is a massive tree sculpture behind the bar, which is illuminated at night and also serves to display various liquor bottles. Molly Schramm

Caldwell said Second Story's cocktail program straddles the line between curiosity and comfort with unique twists on classic cocktails. Molly Schramm

The bar's general manager said Second Story is "driven to showcase art, music and cocktails." Molly Schramm

Second Story's team is working to bring programming and entertainment to both the bar's interior space and outdoor patio. Molly Schramm

Caldwell said Second Story's outdoor patio is the largest bar patio in Covington. Molly Schramm

