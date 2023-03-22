Watch Now
PHOTOS: Step inside the otherworldly atmosphere of Second Story, Covington's newest bar

Second Story bar is spearheaded by Lost Co., which owns and operates two bars in Over-the-Rhine that are known for their distinctive interior design, and Louisville-based Flying Axes.

Second Story 1 Second Story bar, which opens Thursday, March 23, is co-owned by Cincinnati's Lost Co., which owns two other bars in Over-the-Rhine, and Louisville-based Flying Axes.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 7.jpg Second Story is located above Covington's Flying Axes axe-throwing bar, and guests climb a flight of stairs to enter the bar and are greeted with a sweeping mural along the wall.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 2.jpg Prior to being Second Story, general manager Lee Caldwell said the bar's space was used for a live music venue, a firehouse, a logistics company office and more.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 3.jpg Lost Co.'s other bars, Alice and Somerset, are also driven by immersive, visually-striking interior design. Caldwell said they worked with Charity Williamson, Cody Gunningham and Alex Frank to achieve Second Story's look.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 4.jpg Caldwell said the goal of Second Story's atmosphere is to feel warm and inviting to allow guests to spark up a conversation with the person they came with or even a stranger.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 6.jpg Second Story features windows on every exterior wall, which allows for sunlight to filter through and set the bar's mood at various points in the day.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 5 (Tree).jpg The focal point of Second Story is a massive tree sculpture behind the bar, which is illuminated at night and also serves to display various liquor bottles.Photo by: Molly Schramm img_7440.jpg Caldwell said Second Story's cocktail program straddles the line between curiosity and comfort with unique twists on classic cocktails.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 8.jpg The bar's general manager said Second Story is "driven to showcase art, music and cocktails."Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 10.jpg Second Story's team is working to bring programming and entertainment to both the bar's interior space and outdoor patio.Photo by: Molly Schramm Second Story 9.jpg Caldwell said Second Story's outdoor patio is the largest bar patio in Covington.Photo by: Molly Schramm

