Republican gubernatorial debate to be held in Northern Kentucky ahead of May 16 primary

COVINGTON, Ky. — All 12 candidates seeking the Republican Party’s nomination for governor of Kentucky have been invited to participate in a two-night debate, April 25th and 26th.

The event will be held at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House and is a collaboration of the Kenton County Republican Party, WCPO 9, and LINK nky.

“The Kenton County Republican Party is excited to help showcase our candidates for governor in advance of the May 16 primary election,” said Shane Noem, chairman of the Kenton County Republican Party. “As a party organization, we do not endorse in primaries, but we do have the honor and obligation of equitably providing platforms for candidates to make their case to Republican voters.”

The first night will include the top half of candidates as determined by the most recent, comprehensive polling results in a 90-minute debate. The second night will also be 90 minutes and will include a debate with the rest of the candidates.

“We are committed to extensive election coverage and making sure the voters know the candidates to make an informed decision and are honored to be able to participate in the debate,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9.

The debate will be livestreamed across multiple platforms including WCPO 9’s apps and LINK nky’s website and Facebook page exactly three weeks before the election is held.

The questions will cover a range of subjects that will impact whoever occupies the governor’s mansion following November’s election. This will be one of the last opportunities for Republican candidates to make their case before going up against presumptive Democratic nominee and incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.

"LINK nky is dedicated to connecting the Northern Kentucky community to the people hoping to represent it," said Lacy Starling, LINK nky president and CEO. "This debate aligns with our mission to focus on public interest journalism that provides transformative coverage of the news of the day with a focus on the deeper issues that matter most to our community. Bringing the candidates who are running for governor to tell our region what they will do to advocate for our community does just that."

A limited number of tickets will be made available to the public – you may reserve yours by clicking this this link.

Questions may be directed to ShaneNoem@gmail.com.