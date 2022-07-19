CINCINNATI — Covington police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a vehicle who hit a semi-tanker, causing it to flip on its side on the Brent Spence Bridge Saturday night.

Video released by the Covington Police Department on Tuesday shows what appears to be a dark-colored 2011 or newer Dodge Charger switch lanes into the tanker, hitting the front end of the truck.

Covington police said the vehicle should have passenger-side damage and may also have front-end damage.

Crash video: Police search for driver who caused tanker to flip on Brent Spence Bridge

The tanker, carrying between 8,000 and 8,500 gallons of fuel, crashed and caused both the northbound and southbound sides of the bridge to close for several hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning. It leaked at least 500 gallons onto the bridge, according to the Covington Fire Department.

The driver of the tanker suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital after the crash, police said.

A Code Red emergency alert was issued with instructions for everyone living or staying within a half mile of the scene to shelter in place, but it was lifted as of 10 a.m. Sunday, officials with the City of Covington said.

Several different agencies are at the scene helping to contain the spilled gasoline with sand, booms and an absorbent material. The tanker's fuel was drained before crews turned the tanker upright and towed it away from the bridge.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and its driver can contact Covington Sergeant Rogers in the Traffic Unit at 859.292.2254.