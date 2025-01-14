Police called to Behringer-Crawford Museum after WWII grenade found

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police were called to the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington to determine whether a WWII grenade found Tuesday is dangerous, according to Laurie Risch, executive director of the museum.

Risch said an employee at the museum was going through items when they discovered a WWII Japanese grenade. Risch said the grenade has been at the museum for a long time, but museum officials contacted police to determine for certain whether the grenade is inert.

According to dispatchers, areas around the museum were blocked off while police investigated. Police have since determined the grenade is not a danger.

What started as a potentially scary moment became an interesting educational experience. While sorting items for the Behringer-Crawford Museum's 75th Anniversary, Curator Jason French discovered a Japanese WWII grenade!



