Police: Alleged road rage incident led to shooting, suspect is at large

Rob Pieper
Posted at 10:11 PM, Nov 14, 2021
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman was seriously wounded after she was shot in the chest following a road rage incident in Covington Sunday evening, according to Covington Police.

Police were called to the area of W. 24th and Herman at around 6:10 and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Covington Police said they have identified 25-year-old Treonte Perrin as a suspect, but have been unable to locate him.

He is roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and gym shoes. Police said he should be considered armed an dangerous and anyone who makes contact with him should call 911 immediately.

Police said they learned the shooting stemmed from road rage involving a parking space.

Officials have not yet identified the woman shot. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

