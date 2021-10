COVINGTON, Ky. — A 10-month-old boy was shot in the leg, according to the Covington Police Department.

The gunshot went through the child's leg, but is not life-threatening, according to police. He was brought to St. Elizabeth Hospital by his mom.

Police were not able to provide where or when the shooting happened or any further information on the incident.

Detectives are currently investigating to learn more.

