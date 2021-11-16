Reports: Four shootings overnight in Mt. Healthy, Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responded to reports of four shootings in Mt. Healthy and Colerain Township - all occurring within several blocks of each other leading to responses from four police departments.

The first shooting occurred at a Walmart on the 8400 block of Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township before Midnight on Monday. Shortly after police arrived, there were reports of another shooting on Forest Avenue in Mt. Healthy.

Another shooting was reported nearby on Werner Avenue in Mt. Healthy followed by another shooting call nearby on Arbor Wood Drive in Colerain Township.

Police said no injuries were reported.

"We were able to find evidence that there was some kind of a shooting (at the Walmart)," Jim Love, Public Information Officer for the Colerain Township Police Department, said. "The last one it seems to have spilled over to Talon Terrace. We haven't found evidence of a shooting yet. But there's still more going on. A handful of police agencies are looking into it and trying to piece it all together."

Police officers from Colerain Township, Springfield Township, Mt. Healthy and North College Hill responded to the reports.

"It's just a matter of being able to connect all the dots and see what it was and how it happened," Love said. "Immediately we had Springfield Township, Mount Healthy and North College Hill come over. Everyone was on high alert. It seems to have been settled now (but) the question is what was all this."

