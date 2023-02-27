Police: 1 person shot in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police say they are actively investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police say that one victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a residence in the 1200 block of Wheeler Street, near the 13th Street intersection.

That victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police say that detectives have located both a witness and a person of interest.

WCPO will update this story as more information is released.