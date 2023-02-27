Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Police: 1 person shot in Covington

Condition of the victim is unknown
Covington Wheeler St Shooting.jpg
Valerie Lyons, WCPO
Covington Wheeler St Shooting.jpg
Posted at 10:06 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 22:06:11-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police say they are actively investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police say that one victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a residence in the 1200 block of Wheeler Street, near the 13th Street intersection.

That victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police say that detectives have located both a witness and a person of interest.

WCPO will update this story as more information is released.

Watch Live:

At This Hour

More local news:
Watch: NKU baseball player, Mason HS grad hits 2 grand slams in same inning 22-year-old man ejected, killed in rollover crash in Independence 1 'critically injured' in Over-the-Rhine shooting Saturday

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.