PD: Pastor arrested, charged with sexual abusing a child at Covington church

Posted at 1:33 PM, Oct 18, 2023
COVINGTON, Ky. — A pastor has been arrested and charged with sexual abusing a child at a Covington church, Covington police said.

Jose Luis Lopez-Hernandez, 50, was charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Police said the alleged abused occurred in late September at the Ministerio Jesus Liberta Church, which is on E 19th Street and where Lopez-Hernandez was a pastor.

Police have not said if they believe there's other victims.

Lopez-Hernandez was arrested on Oct. 12 in Salinas, California, after he skipped his return flight from a missionary trip.

Currently, Lopez-Hernandez is awaiting extradition to Northern Kentucky.

