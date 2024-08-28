New bar, restaurant with live music to be part of Covington redevelopment

COVINGTON, Ky. — An upcoming bar and restaurant in Covington will also serve as a new live music venue.

On Tuesday, Comey & Shepherd Realtors announced that Louisville-based Galaxie Bar is set to redevelop Covington's former ACME Lock building into a new bar, restaurant and live music venue.

The former ACME Lock building is located at 815 Madison Avenue about a block away from North by Hotel Covington, which was a redevelopment in the former YMCA building.

The redevelopment is currently underway, and the space is being completely overhauled, Comey & Shepherd said in a press release.

"815 Madison represents a high level of opportunity for the continued growth and development in Covington's urban core, " said Christopher R. Pfeiffer, principal of The Pfeiffer Group and Realtor for Comey & Shepherd. "Galaxie in Louisville has been incredibly successful and is bringing their entertainment concept to Covington as part of their growth strategy in Kentucky."

Comey & Shepherd did not give a specific opening date for the new Covington development, but Thor Morgan, owner of Galaxie, said the development would open in the fall.

"Galaxie is a modern take on the classic neighborhood bar," Morgan said. "We are excited to expand our interstellar brand to the Cincinnati area and join the momentum of Covington's redevelopment. This fall guests will be introduced to our out of this world margaritas, creative food menu, and eclectic live music."

Galaxie's menu is known for its flatbread tacos, "Vader Fries" and its various margaritas, including its rotating margarita of the month. The Louisville bar also routinely has DJ sets, concerts and events.