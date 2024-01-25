Mother who fled after her 2-year-old was shot, killed has been arrested for probation violation

COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who fled after her 2-year-old child was shot and killed in Covington is in police custody for a probation violation, according to jail records.

Police said 23-year-old Selena Farrell fled from her home following the shooting and never went to the hospital with her child, 2-year-old Khalil Adams.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said Farrell was wanted for violating her probation, but that police were hoping to speak with her about Adams' murder. Farrell is not believed to be the person who shot the boy, Sanders said.

The shooting happened on Jan. 22 in a home on Warren Street in Covington. First responders rushed Adams to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Farrell's cousin spoke to WCPO off camera, offering a statement that said, "My cousin isn't the monster they are making her out to be. I wish people would let her grieve the loss of her baby! ... When I spoke to her, she was hysterical and just wanted to be able to take care of things with the baby before turning herself in."

Sanders said the father of the boy was at the scene when police arrived and is cooperating with their investigation.

Farrell is not currently charged with anything more than violating her probation. WCPO has reached out to the Covington Police Department for more information, but have not yet heard back.

Police have not provided any information on what led up to the shooting.