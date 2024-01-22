Police: 2-year-old dies after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 2-year-old is dead after a shooting at a home in Covington Monday afternoon.
The Covington Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of Warren Street for a report of a 2-year-old shot. First responders took the child to Cincinnati Children's, where the child was later pronounced dead.
Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. No additional information has been released at this time.
#BREAKING: Covington Police say a two year old was shot and killed on Warren St. this afternoon.— Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) January 22, 2024
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders tells me it’s not clear how the shooting happened, but police are interviewing witnesses right now.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/8oJ7CDhrnr
WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.