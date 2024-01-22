Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Police: 2-year-old dies after shooting in Covington

covington child shot
Paul Weeden/WCPO
covington child shot
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 15:56:27-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 2-year-old is dead after a shooting at a home in Covington Monday afternoon.

The Covington Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of Warren Street for a report of a 2-year-old shot. First responders took the child to Cincinnati Children's, where the child was later pronounced dead.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. No additional information has been released at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

More NKY news:
Beloved Fort Thomas crossing guard ‘Miss Judy’ retires after 40 years Bipartisan measure introduced to combat Kentucky's high maternal mortality rate Dunkin' replaces Starbucks, Bengals Bar & Kitchen replaces Outback at CVG

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.