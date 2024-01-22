Police: 2-year-old dies after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 2-year-old is dead after a shooting at a home in Covington Monday afternoon.

The Covington Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of Warren Street for a report of a 2-year-old shot. First responders took the child to Cincinnati Children's, where the child was later pronounced dead.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. No additional information has been released at this time.

#BREAKING: Covington Police say a two year old was shot and killed on Warren St. this afternoon.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders tells me it’s not clear how the shooting happened, but police are interviewing witnesses right now.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/8oJ7CDhrnr — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) January 22, 2024

