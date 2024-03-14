Man shot by police after attempted burglary at apartment complex

COVINGTON, Ohio — A man was shot by police at the Cambridge Square Apartments, Covington Police Captain Joshua Bornhorn said.

Bornhorn said police responded to an attempted burglary in the 100 block of Promontory Dr. at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, police found a man, with a knife, trying to break into a ground-floor apartment unit, police said.

According to Bornhorn, officers had the individual at gunpoint when he came at them. As a result, two officers shot at the suspect multiple times, hitting him.

Bornhorn said the two officers were wearing body cameras which were turned on during the shooting.

WCPO spoke to neighbors at the scene who said they were woken up by the gunfire, hearing multiple shots fired.

Police said the suspect was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The suspect's medical condition is unknown, Bornhorn said.

No officers were injured, police said.

Bornhorn said he could not confirm if the suspect and the people in the apartment he tried to break into knew each other.

Kentucky State Police also responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

