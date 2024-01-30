Man accused of attacking CPD officer, breaking his kneecap after robbery attempt

CINCINNATI — A man allegedly attacked a Cincinnati Police Department officer, breaking his kneecap after the officer responded for an attempted robbery nearby, according to court officials.

Antoine Walker, 27, is charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of robbery and one count of obstructing official business. He is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $400,000 bond.

According to court officials at his arraignment, Walker tried to rob a restaurant and, when police arrived, he resisted arrest and wounded an officer badly enough that officer needed surgery.

"In this instance, the felonious assault involves a police officer responding to a robbery of a Raising Canes where the defendant entered, threatened employees, grabbed the cash register," said the prosecution in court Tuesday morning. "When the officer showed up the defendant resisted arrest, resulting in the officer suffering a broken bone in his lower body that required surgery."

The alleged robbery and assault happened Sunday morning, according to Ken Kober, president of the Cincinnati division of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Kober said when officers responded for the robbery call, they found Walker at a nearby gas station and attempted to arrest him. While inside the gas station, Kober said Walker attacked the officers during the arrest.

That's when Walker broke one of the officer's kneecaps, Kober said.

"One officer had his kneecap broken during the attack, with bone fragments from his kneecap breaking through the skin," said Kober.

Walker was initially scheduled for arraignment on Monday, but he refused to leave his jail cell; he instead appeared in court Tuesday, when a judge set his bond.