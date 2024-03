SHARONVILLE, Ohio — All southbound lanes of I-75 near I-275 are closed following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the crash has shut down all southbound lanes beyond Union Centre Boulevard. The ramp to eastbound I-275 is also closed.

ODOT is reporting travel delays on I-75 North starting near Sharon Road and ending at the I-275 ramp. There is no reported crash on the northbound lanes.