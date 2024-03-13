Watch Now
Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Winton Hills

Posted at 6:39 PM, Mar 13, 2024
CINCINNATI — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Winton Hills Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers responded near the intersection of Dutch Colony and Holland Drives for a reported shooting. They found a 34-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

That man was taken to UC Medical Center. Police did not provide information on his condition.

At this time, no suspects are in custody. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

