Man arrested, accused of groping six women in Mainstrasse

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police arrested a man who has been charged with sexual abuse after he allegedly groped six women on separate occasions in Mainstrasse.

Covington police said 30-year-old Cameron Chambers was booked into the Kenton County jail on a $1,000 bond. He has been ordered to stay away from Mainstrasse if he makes bond and is released.

According to Covington police, officers were told a man with a similar description groped six different women between September 2022 and June 2023. The method he used to grab the women was also reported as similar, police said.

On Friday, police said they identified Chambers as a person of interest and was able to gather enough information to arrest Chambers. He faces one charge of sexual abuse in the third degree, specifically for an incident that happened on June 2, police said.

Back in September, Jade Thrasher said she was walking near 6th and Craig Streets in Mainstrasse when a man came around a corner and grabbed her.

"A man turned the corner and I had about a second before he reached out and grabbed and aggressively groped me," she said.

The moments after that were caught on camera, as the man ran away after Thrasher said she began to cause a scene. At one point, the camera showed the man turn back and begin to jog back toward Thrasher — but she'd already flagged down a Covington officer by that point.

At the time, Thrasher said she thought there were more victims who'd been targeted by the same man.

“If he has the guts to go out in broad daylight and do this to multiple women in the same afternoon, there's no hesitation in my mind that he will try to get somebody else,” Thrasher said.