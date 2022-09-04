Covington Police searching for man after groping attack

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately grabbing a woman. It happened near 6th and Craig Streets. That’s where Jade Thrasher says she was walking to meet up with friends.

"A man turned the corner and I had about a second before he reached out and grabbed and aggressively groped me,” Thrasher said.

It happened around 6:30 last Friday. Thrasher said she caused a scene to draw attention and get help. The man ran away, and nearby cameras captured him fleeing.

At one point, the man turns around and begins to jog back towards Thrasher.

“That was really scary to see,” she said.

Thrasher wasn’t alone anymore at that point. She was able to flag down a nearby officer. As Covington police investigate, Thrasher says there are more victims who were targeted by the exact same person.

It’s why she says he needs to be off the streets.

“If he has the guts to go out in broad daylight and do this to multiple women in the same afternoon, there's no hesitation in my mind that he will try to get somebody else,” Thrasher said.

"If someone touched you inappropriately, if someone violated you in any kind of way, that is not a shame for you to carry. You have to talk about it and you have to bring attention to it.”