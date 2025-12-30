Fountain Square NYE celebration moves to new Elm Street Plaza; other free, ticketed events in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — For years, Cincinnatians ventured to Fountain Square for New Year’s Eve. But going into 2026, things are going to look a little different.

This year, at Fountain Square, the only celebration will be at the new Winterhaus pop-up. The 21+ event will cost $85, which includes two drinks, a Prosecco toast and bites throughout the night.

But don’t worry, that free family-friendly celebration that many have grown to love does still exist. It’s now just down the street at the brand-new Elm Street Plaza.

WATCH: Here's what the new Elm Street Plaza NYE celebration will have

Cincinnati's beloved Fountain Square New Year's Eve celebration moves to new Elm Street Plaza



“The rink is open all day starting at 9 a.m. ... and our New Year's celebration kicks off around 6 p.m.,” said Emily Stowe, marketing director for 3CDC. “We do an 8 p.m. firework show for the early birds... and then we do a traditional countdown and firework show at midnight."

The plaza celebration will also have a live DJ, interactive games and giveaways all for free. Though if you want to ice skate, that will cost you $12.

Just a few blocks away in downtown, the Hard Rock Casino is also hosting a free neon-themed New Year's Eve bash, featuring JonJon from KISS107 and DJ Boywife. The casino's party begins at 10 p.m.

If you want to get out of the city, Perfect North Slopes might be your perfect celebration.

"We're gonna have a New Year's celebration here at Perfect North Slopes, complete with fireworks and a torchlight parade,” said Alex Perfect, the marketing operations manager at Perfect North Slopes. “The celebration doesn't begin until around 8 p.m., the DJ will do his thing... and then fireworks will happen right at midnight."

The DJ will be located in their lodge and free to enjoy along with the fireworks. Skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing will also be available from 9:30 a.m. until midnight. You will still have to purchase tickets to enjoy the slopes.

If you don’t want the traditional New Year’s Eve party, you can enjoy the Cincinnati Cyclones game against the Indy Fuel at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Bank Center. The game will include indoor fireworks and get you home in time to watch the ball drop on your TV.

Some other ticketed events around the Tri-state include:



BB Riverboats will be offering kids and adults New Year's Eve cruises. Kids cruise at 11:30 a.m., with a countdown to noon. Adults cruise from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m

Happy Zoo Year at the Cincinnati Zoo, which will have an 8 p.m. countdown for the kids

Cincinnati Music Hall’s cabaret cafe performance at 8:00 p.m.

Kings Island Winterfest will have a countdown at 10 p.m. and fireworks at midnight