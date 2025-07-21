Docs: Covington officer who repeatedly punched protester has previous excessive force lawsuit

COVINGTON, Ky. — Court documents show the Covington police officer seen on camera repeatedly punching a protester last week has a previous lawsuit filed against him for use of excessive force.

Covington officials said Officer Zachary Stayton remains on paid administrative duty amid an investigation into his conduct during a protest on the Roebling Bridge last week. Footage from both bystanders and police body cameras showed the moment Stayton grabbed protester Brandon Hill, who was trying to run away, and began punching him repeatedly, even as he fell to the ground.

In a press conference, Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti read from Stayton's use-of-force report, where he stated he attempted to fire pepper balls at Hill's feet and "lower extremities" when he was in the road, leading Hill to the sidewalk.

Then, Stayton said he witnessed Hill appear to reach toward a bag at his waist, "believing he may be attempting to retrieve a firearm." At that time, Stayton wrote that he drew his gun.

Valenti showed footage from Stayton's body camera, which showed him chasing Hill as Hill ran along the sidewalk. Video from a bystander shows him grab Hill as Hill held onto the railing.

"At that point, I delivered several closed fist strikes to Hill's facial area with my left hand in order to gain control and prevent a potential fall," Stayton wrote in his report.

Stayton said that Hill "continued to physically resist, actively concealing his hands." Video from another officer's body camera shows Hill fall to the ground and hold onto what appears to be the bridge's railing.

Video shows Stayton continuing to punch Hill as he lies on the ground. Hill put his hand behind his head to protect it from the punches and yells "ow" and "stop" as the officer continues to punch him.

"Fearing that Hill might be attempting to access a weapon and that the surrounding crowd posed a threat to my safety, I delivered additional closed fist strikes while giving repeated commands for him to place his hands behind his back," Stayton wrote in his report. "He eventually complied and placed his hands behind his back. Once compliance was gained, I saw strikes."

We spoke with Hill Friday night after he left Good Samaritan Hospital. He said he has bruises and scratches on his head, and his arm is potentially fractured, but swelling prevented accurate scans, so he would need additional testing.

Hill called for additional training for Covington police officers. When asked whether he would pursue legal action against the department, he said it was too early to make that decision.

"It seems like some folks used excessive force," Hill said.

A lawsuit filed in September 2023 details another time Stayton was accused of excessive force. According to court documents, Stayton and another officer were accused of slamming a man to the ground and arresting him outside a Covington Kroger. The man stated he refused to give police his ID when they walked up to him outside of his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot.

"I suffered contusions, scrapes, abrasions and bleeding to my head and face from being slammed against a fence and a wall," the person wrote. "I also suffered contusions, scrapes, abrasions and bleeding to my left elbow. I was transported immediately to the jail and did not receive any medical attention."

The man who filed the lawsuit dismissed his claim in February 2024 after settling with the city for $27,500.