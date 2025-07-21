Ohio House overrides DeWine's veto on property tax levies, sparking concerns from education advocates

CINCINNATI — The Ohio House voted Monday to override one of Gov. Mike DeWine's vetoes, blocking schools from using replacement and emergency levies — a move critics say could hurt public education funding.

The override passed with a 61-28 vote along party lines. The measure blocks schools from using replacement and emergency levies, which many district leaders say they rely on during financial difficulties.

“By overriding this veto, House Republicans are sending a clear message: they are willing to silence voters and dismantle the tools communities rely on to fund essential services. This provision undermines local control, weakens public education, and erodes trust in our democratic institutions,” said Rep. Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood).

The blocked funding tools have been crucial for many school districts. Replacement levies allow schools to collect more when property values increase, while emergency levies help schools during financial crises.

"Think about the issue, specifically on emergency levies. Those are for emergencies," said House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati). "So a lot of school districts fall into fiscal watch, and the auditor puts a fiscal watch on them. They're at the end of their rope."

Critics say the move eliminates crucial funding options for struggling districts, while supporters argue it provides property tax relief for homeowners:

Isaacsohn has been vocal in support of properly funding public education. In June, during Cincinnati Public Schools' “Just Ask Jen" with CPS Treasurer/CFO Jennifer Wagner. He discussed what's at stake.

"This veto override is not real property tax relief. Instead, House Republicans are rigging the system to ensure that our public schools and local communities foot the bill for the Majority’s wasteful spending. The state legislature already has the power to solve Ohio’s property tax crisis — but refuses to act," said Isaacsohn.

The House delayed votes on two other tax measures. One would allow county budget commissions to lower voter-approved levies. The other would change the formula for the 20-mill floor, which guarantees certain funding levels for school districts.

Republican Rep. David Thomas of Jefferson defended the override, saying: "Ohioans will see tax spikes again unless their local entities take action to serve their homeowners and decrease their tax rates and not accept the unvoted windfalls that will occur because item 66 will not directly address that."

I spoke with Cincinnati Public Schools parent and alum Leslie Rich, who said she was disappointed while watching the legislative session. Rich believes the solution lies elsewhere.

"The way to actually fix this is if we adopt the fair funding laws that should have been adopted in 1997," said Rich.

According to Hamilton County Auditor Jessica Miranda, 88 county auditors across Ohio have proposed alternative solutions that weren't included in the budget.

“Republicans think restricting the levies that public schools have to choose from, while neglecting their obligation to fully fund public schools, is a solution. I’m here to tell you — that is not a solution,“ said Miranda. “These so-called 'property tax reforms' within the state operating budget will do little to nothing to give people relief on their property tax bills. “

The County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO), a coalition of County Auditors, has proposed such solutions for property tax reform:



Significantly increase the Homestead Exemption amount and income restriction, if not outright remove it.

Eliminate the Non-Business Credit and Expand the Owner Occupancy Credit to bring relief to homeowners who need it most, not renters.

Implement the third phase for Fair School Funding and eliminate the 20-mill floor.

Create a menu of target relief that is tailored to serve all communities.

"There was an entire report that came out of that committee, and none of the things identified in that report were incorporated into this budget," said Miranda.

Critics are urging taxpayers to contact their state representatives to demand proper relief. The override now moves to the Ohio Senate, though it's unclear when they'll vote on the measure.

As debates over school funding continue, Governor DeWine has announced the full membership of his newly formed Property Tax Reform Working Group. The group, first mentioned during the Governor's signing of House Bill 96 and associated line-item vetoes, will examine how to provide meaningful property tax relief while ensuring adequate funding for schools and local services.

DeWine has requested the working group deliver a report with concrete proposals by Sept. 30. Their first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 24 at the Riffe Center.