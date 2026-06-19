Covington's Madison Theater closes abruptly after insurance drops coverage, owners announce

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Madison Theater in Covington is closing, effective immediately, its owners announced on social media Friday morning.

"This is not the ending we wanted, nor the one we fought for. We exhausted every option available to us in an effort to keep our doors open and continue serving the community we love," their post said. "Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control left us with no path forward."

Madison Theater's owners said their insurance provider dropped their coverage after a claim from a person who fell on the venue's exterior steps. They immediately reached out to the building owner to tell them they were looking for replacement coverage. However, the owners said they "were met with a sudden termination of our lease and the building was locked without warning."

The owners thanked all guests, staff and artists who helped in "making this venue what it became."

"While we are devastated by this loss, we are immensely proud of what we built together," the post says. "What made this place meaningful was never the building itself—it was the people. It was all of you."

Their post does not include further details about possible refunds for future performances, including events scheduled for Friday night.