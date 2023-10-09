Covington Uncovered: Woman highlights city's hidden history to her thousands of social media fans

COVINGTON, Ky. — Heather Churchman is bringing her community closer — one historic home at a time.

"No one's paying me to do this. I'm literally out there like solving problems solving puzzles for fun," said Churchman, creator of Covington Uncovered.

Minutes after meeting Churchman, you'll find yourself on an unofficial walking tour.

"People will be like, 'you and your team should do a story on this,'" she said, "And I'm like, 'it is just me!'"

For about four years, Churchman has been answering the questions a lot of us have as we pass on by the old historical homes.

"I wonder if I can find out who built this house? That's what I said to myself. And I did," she said.

What started as one house, turned into two. Then a dedicated Instagram page, Covington Uncovered where she features the old alongside the new — for thousands of followers.

"In the beginning, I was like, I will be happy to get 300 followers. In the beginning, I was doing it for myself. But then I thought I should write this and like put it somewhere because I thought people would be interested. And it turns out a lot of people are interested," she said.

"I was an English major. So I have a lot of reading and a lot of writing experience. I do communication professionally. And I also spent a little bit of time in library science school. I research in old newspapers. I'm really good at a google search," she said.

Searching the internet is just one part of the story, the other — connecting a community.

"I will often write about a family from the 1800s that came from Germany, and then their family members will comment. I love that it wasn't that long ago. I love that I might inspire somebody to wonder about a house... or wonder about their house or wonder about their neighborhood," she said.

Churchman hopes her passion project and her infectious love of Covington brings people closer together.

And who knows, one day her walking tours could be official.