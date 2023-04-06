Watch Now
Covington Skyline will temporarily close, but search for new location is on

Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 11:29:47-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Cincinnati chili lovers in Covington may have to drive a little further for their Skyline fix — or choose another local staple — after the West 3rd Street location temporarily closes in a few months.

Sarah Sicking, vice president of marketing and brand engagement at Skyline, said the company is actively searching for a new location in Covington. They're hoping to move their chili-making operation to a building that has a drive-thru, Sicking said.

Sicking didn't specify exactly when the Covington location will close its doors, but she said it won't be for a few months yet. It's also unclear which locations the company may be scoping out for their new spot.

