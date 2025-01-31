Covington police search for 2 suspects in connection with Brent Spence Bridge robbery pursuit

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for two additional suspects in connection with a home invasion robbery that led to a police pursuit and hours-long shutdown of the Brent Spence Bridge.

According to Covington police, James Haney, 37, and Heather Deckard, 33, are wanted for allegedly assisting Joshua Baker in the robbery, which sparked the chase and the closure of the bridge. Police said Haney is considered armed and dangerous.

The pursuit began Monday evening during rush hour after police received information that a car connected to a burglary suspect was heading northbound on I-75 near I-275. Officers tried to stop Baker, who was driving the car, but he crashed the vehicle on the Brent Spence Bridge and ran from the scene.

According to officers, Baker jumped onto the bridge's support beams and hid for about an hour before being taken into custody.

Watch as police chase Baker, and he jumps onto the bridge support beams below:

VIDEO: Man climbs under bridge during police pursuit

Baker, who has a 20-year history of violent crimes in the Greater Cincinnati area, is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

It is unknown if Haney and Deckard have any criminal history.

Police are urging anyone with information on Haney or Deckard's whereabouts to contact the Covington Police Department or submit a tip to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.