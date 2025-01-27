Police: Brent Spence Bridge shut down as police search for suspect who climbed under bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is shut down Monday night as police search for a suspect who is believed to have climbed under the bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet first reported Monday afternoon the northbound lanes of the bridge were shut down due to a crash. Kenton County dispatchers later confirmed the shutdown started as a police pursuit on I-75.

Hours later at around 7 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes have been closed due to police activity.

Covington Police Capt. Justin Bradbury told us the suspect was wanted for a burglary and home invasion that occurred earlier this week. A police pursuit resulted in a crash on the bridge in which the suspect fled and climbed under the bridge. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Traffic is being rerouted at Kyles Lane, dispatchers said.

Cameras in the area show several police cruisers stopped on the bridge. A WCPO crew spotted several police cruisers under the bridge on the Cincinnati side. CPD confirmed they are assisting in the search.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.