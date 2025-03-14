Covington police investigating former teacher over accusations of inappropriate messages with student

COVINGTON, Ky. — A now-former teacher at Holmes High School in Covington is under investigation regarding allegations of inappropriately messaging a student.

WCPO 9 News is not identifying the teacher because he has not been charged.

April Williams, a parent of a senior at the high school, said her son brought home a letter from school Wednesday. The letter, written by the district superintendent, acknowledges allegations of a teacher having inappropriate contact with a student.

You can read part of that letter below:

April Williams Letter sent by Superintendent Alvin Garrison to parents.

In the letter, Superintendent Alvin Garrison writes that the teacher is no longer employed by the district.

Hear more about the accusations against the former teacher in the video below:

Northern Kentucky police investigating teacher for inappropriate messages with student

Williams said she was concerned when she got the letter.

"I was very worried and concerned," Williams said. "I wanted to know if that teacher had contact with my son."

Williams said her son showed her some of the alleged Snapchat messages between the teacher and student. She said they were shared by other students.

"They say they love each other many times, which is so deeply concerning and disgusting," Williams said.

An officer with the Covington Police Department confirmed with WCPO that there's an ongoing and active investigation into the former teacher. They said, as of now, no charges have been filed.

In the letter sent to parents, Garrison said the school is cooperating with police on the investigation.

Williams said school administrators didn't identify the teacher when she asked.

"They couldn't share any information that wasn't in that letter," Williams said. "It's extremely concerning."

She said some of her questions went unanswered. Because of that, she said she had to ask other parents for more information.

Williams said parents did not receive an email or text about what happened. She said the letter was the only notification parents received.

Williams said that was alarming for her and other parents she spoke to. She said Garrison told her that's part of their policy.

"They were doing the bare minimum," Williams said.

Williams said she emailed Garrison about her concerns. In his response, he told Williams the reason for not using electronic communication was based on recommendations of a national PR consultant they hired.

"That, to me, sounds like he's much more interested in their image rather than giving information to the parents," Williams said.

WCPO reached out to Garrison for comment on the situation. He responded, saying, "we do not comment on personnel matters."