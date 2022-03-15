Covington officials launch survey to learn how residents want federal grants used

COVINGTON, Ky. — City of Covington officials have launched a survey to learn how residents would like to see the city use its annual allocation of funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships programs.

There will also be a virtual hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Residents can join the Zoom meeting and weigh in on how they'd like to see the funds used.

The federal grant money must be spent in a way that fulfills one of three goals. It must be used to either provide decent housing, provide a suitable living environment or to expand economic opportunities. The HOME program, in particular, is designed to create affordable housing for low-income families.

Both grant sources are programs run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Covington expects to receive about $2 million through the programs, in addition to "funds left unspent from previous years," according to a press release from the city.

In the past, the funding has been used for neighborhood improvements and services like expanding Barb Cook Park, new sidewalks along Pike Street in Lewisburg, providing emergency repairs for homeowners in the city and five-year forgiveable loans for new homebuyers, the press release said.