Covington officer given 30-day unpaid suspension after punching protester at Roebling Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington police officer will serve a 30-day unpaid suspension after an internal investigation determined he did not follow procedure when more than a dozen people were arrested during a protest on the Roebling Suspension Bridge this summer.

Fifteen people, including two journalists, were arrested on the bridge during a demonstration against ICE on July 17. Police responded to the area after receiving reports of people blocking the entrance. Video then showed police calling for protesters to move before arresting them — at some points, violently.

Covington Police Chief Justin Wietholter said in a statement Tuesday night that a review of the department's body-worn cameras and civilian footage found that the police's response to the protest "was consistent with established procedure, with the exception of findings related to Specialist Stayton."

Officer Zachary Stayton was placed on paid administrative duty after videos from both bystanders and police body cameras showed him grab a protester who was trying to run away and punch him repeatedly, even as he fell to the ground.

You can watch our interview with the man Stayton punched here:

Man repeatedly punched by Covington officer tells his story

Wietholter said Stayton will be required to complete remedial training before he returns to duty after his suspension.

WCPO previously filed a public records request asking for all use-of-force records regarding Stayton, who joined the force in October 2021. We already had eight reports involving Stayton at the station from previous investigations into the Covington Police Department issued between December 2022 and February 2024. Four of those use-of-force incidents came between April and May 2023.

None of the reports issued during that period led to litigation against the city or department. We've requested the internal use-of-force review reports from all of Stayton's interactions at the Covington Police Department.

Additionally, all Covington officers will receive additional training for de-escalation and responding to unlawful public demonstrations after police said the incident "(provided) the department with a proactive opportunity to determine whether additional training is appropriate."

The trainings are meant to focus on protecting citizens' rights while also maintaining public safety.

"We remain firmly committed to transparency, accountability and professionalism," Wietholter said in a statement. "Our department’s training should and will reflect such."

While police did not say when the new training would begin, Wietholter said they will continue to evaluate practices and policies as they continue.