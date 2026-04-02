Covington man indicted on 244 child sexual abuse charges

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kenton County man has been indicted for more than 200 felony offenses involving the sexual abuse of multiple children.

Covington officers first responded to 36-year-old Joshua James Boykin's home on Herman Street in January for a reported domestic dispute. During their response, officers learned the dispute occurred after Boykin's wife discovered child sexual assault material in a password-protected folder on his cell phone.

After obtaining a search warrant for his phone, officers found multiple photos and videos of child sexual assault material they believed were made by Boykin, as well as material created by others.

In a release, Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said Boykin's indictment involved three different child victims, but at least two more suspected victims were discovered from other jurisdictions.

A Kenton County Grand Jury indicted Boykin on the following charges:



15 counts of 1st Degree Rape of a Child under 12, a Class A Felony that would result in 20-50 years to life in prison

38 counts of 1st Degree Sodomy of a Child under 12, a Class A Felony that would result in 20-50 years to life in prison

37 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, a Class C Felony that would result in 5-10 years in prison

50 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor under 12, a Class B Felony that would result in 10-20 years in prison

102 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor, a Class C Felony that would result in 5-10 years in prison

2 counts of Human Trafficking, Class A Felony that would result in 20-50 years to life in prison

Boykin faces up to life in prison if convicted on all charges. His arraignment is scheduled for April 20.

Sanders' office said the investigation by Covington police remains ongoing.