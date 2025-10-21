Covington considers allowing open containers in downtown business district

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington is exploring the possibility of creating a common consumption area downtown, which would allow patrons to walk around with alcoholic beverages in marked cups while shopping and strolling.

The proposed area would span from 8th Street to River Center down Madison Avenue and bordering streets, according to Covington Mayor Ron Washington.

"Some communities already have this, and there hasn't really been any problems with it, and Covington is exploring it," Washington said.

The proposed operating hours would be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

WATCH: John Gerwe, a Covington resident who lives in the Main Strauss area, supports the idea as a way to attract more customers to local businesses

Common consumption area under consideration, allowing people to walk downtown with alcoholic beverages

"I think it's great, it's a walking neighborhood so you have the restaurants, you got the saloons," Gerwe said.

Gerwe also expressed concerns about maintaining safety and order in the area.

"It's fine if it works for the restaurants and saloons to have more people come in and out as long as no riffraff starts," Gerwe said.

To address safety concerns, the Covington Police Department would increase patrols during common consumption area operating hours.

Gerwe compared the proposal to Designated Open Refreshment Areas (DORA) in other cities, including Cincinnati.

"I've heard them before in Cincinnati, so I kind of knew them before, but (I'm) not a real big drinker or anything, so it didn't matter to me," Gerwe said.

If approved, Gerwe said he hopes the initiative will boost local business revenue.

The public is invited to comment during a forum Oct. 21 at City Hall at 6 p.m.

More information can be found here.