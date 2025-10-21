'It feels like extortion' | Cardiologist says unexpected Duke Energy bill threatens her health center plans

CINCINNATI — We’ve recently covered concerns over billing mistakes made by Duke Energy. Many customers saw a spike in their gas bills because of those issues.

For some, those problems are still happening.

That includes cardiologist Dr. Florence Rothenberg. She owns what used to be North Presbyterian Church in Northside.

We've spotlighted her work, which includes turning the old church into the "Heart of Northside" to help make the community healthier.

"I bought the church to create a community health center that focuses on the prevention of heart disease," Rothenberg said.

Unexpected energy bill jeopardizes future for community health center

Part of what Rothenberg does at the church includes growing healthy, affordable food.

“I’m trying to create a system where we can grow food that the neighborhood wants,” Rothenberg said.

However, her plans for the building are stalling because of issues with her gas bill.

Rothenberg said she typically spends about $1,100 on her gas bill each month. Recently, Duke Energy notified her that there was another gas meter in the church’s sanctuary that she hadn’t been paying for.

Rothenberg said not only did she not know the meter existed, but she claimed Duke Energy never charged her for it before.

“Duke’s solution was I will pay for the last three years of gas on that meter,” Rothenberg said.

Those three years of gas mean she now has to pay Duke $13,500.

“It feels like extortion,” Rothenberg said.

She said she tried to fight it, but Duke threatened to cut her gas if she didn’t pay.

Rothenberg said she found the company is within its rights to make her pay the money. However, she doesn’t think it’s fair.

“As a business woman, I can’t go back and charge people for the last three years of my mistakes and I don’t think Duke should be allowed to do that either,” Rothenberg said.

She said she has a five-year plan to pay off the bill. However, it will set back everything she wants to accomplish when it comes to building and growing her community health center.

“This is setting me back immeasurably,” Rothenberg said.

We reached out to Duke for comment on this story and we're waiting to hear back.

Rothenberg said she’s frustrated that a large company like Duke is refusing to own its mistake.

“It’s Duke’s mistake, and I should not have to pay for their mistake,” Rothenberg said.