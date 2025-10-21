'It’s needed because it saves lives' | Milford Township levy holds future of community's EMS services

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Milford Township in Butler County will be voting on an EMS levy next month that, in some cases, could be the difference between life and death.

“Well, it’s needed because it saves lives,” said Mollie Hansel, the fiscal officer of Milford Township.

Currently, Milford Township contracts its EMS services from the City of Oxford and Seven Mile Village. Hansel says the cost of Oxford’s EMS services has been steadily increasing over the years.

“In 2024, it was $30,000, 2025 it was $60,000,” Hansel said.

But next year, it’ll more than triple in price, to over $200,000, according to Hansel.

The levy is a 5-year 1.85 mill levy. If passed, it would cost homeowners $64.75 per $100,000 of their home's assessed value per year.

“We understand it’s a tough time to be on the ballot for a levy right now,” Hansel said. “It’s hard for our citizens, but we’re very concerned about safety.”

Hansel says the levy is their only option, the Township’s fire crew is all volunteer, and bringing in their own EMS services would cost over $1 million just for equipment.

If the levy does not pass, Milford Township would still receive services from Seven Mile Village, but if they can’t respond, it would be whoever is available and closest.

“We would be left at the mercy of places that were further away, and it would take longer to get assistance,” Hansel said.

When I spoke with residents about the levy, they shared similar safety concerns and said they’d be more than happy to pay.

Township resident Scott Clark said he would be worried about his life and the lives of his loved ones if EMS services are decreased. He said those minutes could be life and death.

“We have enough trouble around here getting service as it is, you know, when you call, it's usually a good while before you get somebody. So, I can’t imagine that being worse,” said township resident Ann Richardson.